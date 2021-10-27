Calling all cowboys, search underway for lost cow in Kershaw County

The Kershaw County Sheriff's Department Facebook page made the post looking for the lost bovine.

KERSHAW, S.C. — Any cowboys in the Kershaw area? The Kershaw Sheriff's Office is on the hunt for a missing cow.

It seems that the lost bovine was last seen around the Teal Road area in Cassatt.

According to deputies, she is walking back and forth between Teal Road and Old Stagecoach Road, which seems kind of of appropriate.

She is new to the area as her owner, Eddie Munn, just got her last weekend. She is a brown and white part Brahman and part Jersey cow.

"She was real nice 'til she got out," said Munn.