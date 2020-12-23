x
Richland County Sheriff cleared for duty after testing having COVID-19

Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott has been cleared to return to work after testing positive for COVID-19 last week, according to officials with the Richland County Sheriff's Office. 

Officials with his office say Lott was clear "after meeting all of the DHEC criteria." It is unclear if a doctor cleared the return to work.

According to RCSD, out of an abundance of caution, Sheriff Lott was tested on Wednesday, Dec. 16, and his results came back positive for COVID-19. Lott had reportedly been self-quarantining before appearing at a news conference on December 10. 

Lott has been sheriff of Richland County since 1996.  