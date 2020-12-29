Lottery ticket that could be worth $390,000 sold in Columbia

The ticket was sold at Jimmy's Mart on Two Notch Road in Columbia.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Someone who bought a lottery ticket in Columbia could now be getting $25,000 for life.

The South Carolina Education Lottery announced Tuesday that a Lucky for Life ticket was sold at the Jimmy's Mart on Two Notch Road in Columbia.

The Lucky for Life ticket matched the first five numbers drawn on Thursday, December 24. The winner will decide between $25,000 a year for life or a one-time cash payment of $390,000. The “for life” prize is payable for the length of the winner’s natural life, with payments guaranteed for a minimum of 20 years.

Here were the winning numbers:

Lucky for Life – Thursday, December 24

2 - 15 - 40 - 44 - 47 Lucky Ball: 12

The lottery said the winner should sign the back of the ticket and put it in a safe location until they're ready to come forward to claim the prize. The lottery also said that person should speak with someone they trust to help decide whether to choose the “for life” prize option or the one-time lump sum payment.

Players have 180 days from the date of the drawing to claim their prizes. For complete information on claiming prizes, visit sceducationlottery.com.

The odds of winning $25,000 a year for life are 1 in 1,813,028.

