Columbia, SC (WLTX) — Saturday’s monster Powerball jackpot was split by two winning tickets sold in Iowa and New York, but not before treating several South Carolina players to thrilling wins.

Powerball tickets sold in Moncks Corner and Blythewood are worth $150,000 each, according to the SC Education Lottery. Players at the 52 Station at 1000 Old Hwy. 52 in Moncks Corner and at the Sharpe Shoppe #209 at 126 Community Rd. in Blythewood should check their tickets!

Blythewood was also extra lucky for another player, who won $50,000 at the Pitt Stop #03 at 10328 Wilson Blvd.

A second $50,000 ticket was sold in Dillon at Butchs Foodmart LLC at 2206 Hwy. 301. N.

The winning numbers drawn on Saturday, October 27 were:

8, 12, 13, 19, 27, and PB: 4

Lottery officials urge players to check their tickets, saying more than 60,000 players in South Carolina hold tickets for prizes from $4 up to $150,000. Of these, nearly 23,000 players purchased PowerPlay to see their non-jackpot winnings, excluding the Match 5 prize, multiplied by three.

Players have 180 days from the date of the drawing to claim their prizes. For complete information on claiming prizes, visit sceducationlottery.com.

