DES MOINES, Iowa (AP, WLTX) - Here are the winning numbers for the record $1.6 billion Mega Millions jackpot, the largest lottery prize in world history. The drawing was held Tuesday night.

5 - 28 - 62 - 65 - 70

Mega Ball: 5

MegaPlier: 3

If there is no winner Tuesday night, lottery officials said the estimated jackpot for Friday's drawing would jump to $2 billion. The prize has grown so large because no one has hit the jackpot since July 24, when a group in California won $543 million.

The $1.6 billion prize refers to the annuity option. Most winners opt for cash, which for Tuesday night's drawing would be $913 million.

The odds of winning the jackpot is 1 in 302.5 million.

