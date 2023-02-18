x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Loud booms? Field artillery soldier training underway near Eastover

Expect the sounds to continue through Sunday.
Credit: Google Street View
McCrady Training Center

EASTOVER, S.C. — Authorities are assuring the public that the sound of explosive booming noises heard through the weekend possibly aren't a reason for concern.

The United States Army National Guard first announced on Thursday that training involving the 218th Regional Training Institute and the 1-178 Field Artillery, South Carolina National Guard will be underway until Sunday.

During this time officials said that soldiers will be conducting their training with the South Carolina National Guard at McCrady Training Center near Eastover. As such, "loud booms" in the area are expected during this time.

The advice from at least one Army National Guard spokesperson: "Don't panic."

Related Articles

More Videos

In Other News

Cinderella Project boutiques to help outfit teens for prom

Before You Leave, Check This Out