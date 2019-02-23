GREENVILLE, S.C. — Greenville police are investigating after designer bags were picked from the shelves by a thief earlier this month.

A man is accused of stealing more than $5,000 worth of handbags from a consignment shop on Augusta Street on February 7.

And it wasn't just one designer. The alleged thief stole Gucci, Chanel and Louis Vuitton, which police say he turned into "Louis Be-Gone."

The suspect is described as being a light-skinned black male about 6 feet tall wearing Champion tennis shoes and gold eyeglasses. He was also using a cell phone with a gold/yellow case.

Anyone with information should contact Crimestoppers at 23-CRIME.