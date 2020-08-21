Family says final farewell at funeral of 3-year-old Trinity Randolph

The Louisville toddler was laid to rest at Green Meadows Memorial Cemetery Friday followed by a funeral service.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A toddler who had yet to even enter preschool was laid to rest Friday after she was killed in a double-homicide a week earlier. Three-year-old Trinity Randolph and her father, 21-year-old Brandon Waddles, were killed in the Jacobs neighborhood August 14.

According to his arrest citation, 28-year-old Evan Ross' car was seen on surveillance footage near the site of the shooting. Officers said Ross later admitted to his involvement in the double homicide during an interview with detectives Wednesday. He was charged with facilitating the murder.

LMPD said the investigation is ongoing. A spokesperson with the FBI said its team is assisting the police department .

Randolph's family and friends were comforted by dozens in the community at the funeral service. Women dressed as princesses stood outside King Solomon Missionary Baptist Church as guests entered the building. The costumes honored Randolph, who family said loved the movie Frozen and playing dress up. Rapper Master P paid for the funeral expenses.

"She was like a flower, a bud nipped before it could really come to flower," St. Stephen Church Pastor Dr. Kevin Cosby. "You have to be upset, you have to be angry and you have to be disturbed."

While some wept, others expressed anger, calling for justice and an end to the shootings. According to community activist Christopher 2X, Randolph is the youngest homicide out of the more than 100 that happened in Louisville this year.

"This has been one of the most difficult years that I've experienced in my whole 59 years," King Solomon Missionary Baptist Church Pastor Charles Elliott said. "I'm angry and confused about how society has waited for us to come together as Black and White, rich and poor to make this world a better world."

Randolph had just turned 3 in April. She was laid to rest at Green Meadows Memorial Cemetery.

