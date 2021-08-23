Love Columbia? Love taking photos? The #LoveColumbiaSC Photo Challenge is for you

If you love enjoying all the City of Columbia has to offer and taking photos, too, the #LoveColumbiaSC Photo Challenge is made for you!

COLUMBIA, S.C. — If you love enjoying all the City of Columbia has to offer and taking photos, too, the #LoveColumbiaSC Photo Challenge is for you!

The #LoveColumbiaSC Challenge encourages people to share photos on social media of the places they love in the City of Columbia.

To enter, share your photo on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram between August 16, 2021 until September 13, 2021. You must use the #LoveColumbiaSC hashtag and tag the City of Columbia in your post for your photo to be considered a valid entry.

The photos MUST include images that are within the city limits and must be taken by the person who is entering the contest by sharing on social media.

Three photos chosen as winners - one from Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. The winning photos will be decided by the number of votes (likes, favorites, retweets, etc.) from followers on each of the social media platforms by September 30, 2020.

