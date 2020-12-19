Loved ones remember Orangeburg teacher who was killed

According to the incident report, investigators arrived at a Myers Road home to find Williams lying on the floor unresponsive with a gunshot wound.

ORANGEBURG, S.C. — Orangeburg County investigators are looking for a suspect involved in a deadly shooting earlier this week. Officials say 49-year-old Karl Williams was shot and killed at an Orangeburg home when he answered the door after someone knocked on it.

"Karl was just a fun-loving brother-cousin," said Leslie Badger.

Badger is Williams' cousin. Badger says she remembers her cousin as a humble man who would do anything to better his community. She goes on to say she was devastated when she received the news of his death.

"This is a man who never got in trouble," explained Williams. "Then, he goes to get shot by answering the door. I was mad; I was furious."

According to the incident report, investigators arrived at a Myers Road home to find Williams lying on the floor unresponsive with a gunshot wound. The home was shot at seven times.

"The anger of taking someone who did nothing but good for everybody," said Dora Waymer. "It didn't matter; you asked Karl to do something; he would do it with a smile. There is so much emotion because you don't have that friend anymore."

Waymer says she has been friends with Williams for more than 30 years. Williams was a teacher for the Orangeburg County School District. He also just graduated from Claflin University with a master's degree in education. Waymer says her friend was a teacher, coach, and mentor to many people in the area.

"His story needs to be told" Waymer said. "The way it has affected the community of Orangeburg speaks volumes."