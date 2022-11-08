Lower water levels coming to Lake Murray this Fall

Dominion Energy will lower the water levels in Lake Murray this Fall.

LEXINGTON, S.C. — Lake Murray is 41 miles long and stores approximately 763 billion gallons of water. However, the lake will not stay that way much longer this year.

The water level is normally 358 feet deep and will be dropped down to 350 feet.

"We are hoping to drop the level down much lower than what it is now, and it will definitely be a noticeable difference," Dominion Energy representative, Matt Long said.

Long explained that the water levels in the lake naturally decline in the winter months. He says crews from Dominion will be out working starting in October.

"We will be cutting back the vegetation that sits at the bottom of the lake. It's routine maintenance that happens every few years. The last time this happened was in 2018," Long stated.

Dominion says the plants in the lake can effect boats on the water if they get too tall. Weeds and vegetation can get caught in boat motors and effect fishing trips for people like Brad Rutherford.

"I like to fish and I know the fish but more when the levels go down. I don't really want them to cut the grass down though. The fish use the grass under to help them grow really big. I think they [Dominion] should just leave that alone," Rutherford explained.

By cutting the plants down, Dominion Energy hopes to improve the water quality in the lake as well.

Columbia Water explained that customers who receive water from the Lake Murray Water Treatment Plant may sometimes have an earthy taste to their water.

The musty taste is caused by algae, fungi, and bacteria growing in the lake. The plants in the water can be a breeding ground for the algae blooms.

Mike Ludlow, walks on the dam frequently and loves looking at the water. He says he has no problem with Dominion doing maintenance work.

"If they are improving the quality of the water, then I'm all for it, why wouldn't we want cleaner water out here," he said.