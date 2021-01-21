x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Columbia's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Columbia, South Carolina | WLTX.com

Local News

Missing Lowcountry man last seen 3 weeks ago in Sumter County

McKelvey, who was last seen on Jan. 2 in Sumter, is from Moncks Corner and does not have a vehicle.
Credit: Sumter County Sheriff's Office
Michael McKelvey

SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. — Deputies are asking for the public's help to find a Lowcountry man missing from Sumter County. 

36-year-old Michael McKelvey was last seen on January 2 on Cherryvale Drive in Sumter, according to deputies.

McKelvey was last seen wearing a black shirt, black pants, a black coat with red trim, red sneakers and a black skull cap.   

Deputies say McKelvey is from Moncks Corner and does not have a vehicle.

If you see McKelvey or have any information as to his whereabouts, deputies ask you to contact to call the Sumter County Sheriff's Office at (803) 436-2000 or contact Crimestoppers anonymously in any of the following ways:

Related Articles

 