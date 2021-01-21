Missing Lowcountry man last seen 3 weeks ago in Sumter County

SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. — Deputies are asking for the public's help to find a Lowcountry man missing from Sumter County.
36-year-old Michael McKelvey was last seen on January 2 on Cherryvale Drive in Sumter, according to deputies.
McKelvey was last seen wearing a black shirt, black pants, a black coat with red trim, red sneakers and a black skull cap.
Deputies say McKelvey is from Moncks Corner and does not have a vehicle.
If you see McKelvey or have any information as to his whereabouts, deputies ask you to contact to call the Sumter County Sheriff's Office at (803) 436-2000 or contact Crimestoppers anonymously in any of the following ways:
- Call 888-CRIME-SC (888-274-6372).
- Use the P3 Tips mobile app.
- LOG ON to www.midlandscrimestoppers.com, and click on the red “Submit a Tip” tab.