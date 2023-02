Columbia Fire is working with SCDOT and DHEC to assess runoff from a small pond.

HOPKINS, S.C. — The Columbia Fire Department is currently monitoring water levels after a pond broke through a dam in the Lower Richland area.

The fire department, along with DHEC and SCDOT, are at Mount Elon Church Road after a nearby pond dam was compromised.

Officials say that the nearby swamps have been able to handle the extra water and no evacuations are necessary.