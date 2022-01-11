x
Lower Richland library to close for a week due to staffing shortage

HOPKINS, S.C. — The Lower Richland branch of the Richland County Library close for a week due to "reduced staff availability."

The branch will be closed until 9 a.m. on Tuesday, January 18,  During that time, patrons will not be able to place holds or use indoor services.

Customers can return books using the book drop and Wi-Fi will be accessible in the parking lot. 

Library customers can access e-books, audiobooks, movies and more at richlandlibrary.com

Customers seeking in-person services nearby can visit Richland Library Southeast (7421 Garners Ferry Rd, 29209) or any of the library's 12 other locations while the Lower Richland branch is closed. 

