COLUMBIA, S.C. — The state agent driving South Carolina’s lieutenant governor was issued a traffic ticket after causing a wreck Wednesday, troopers said.

Neither Lt. Gov. Pamela Evette, her assistant nor the State Law Enforcement Division agent driving them was injured in the wreck about 8 a.m. on U.S. 29 in Greer, Public Safety Department Director Leroy Smith said.

The agent told troopers investigating the crash that he turned on his blue lights and sounded his siren on and off after the traffic signal at the intersection he was approaching turned red, Smith said.

The agent’s name was redacted in the version of Smith’s letter released to reporters

State Law Enforcement Division spokesman Tommy Crosby did not release the agent’s name or give his status and said the agency is reviewing the incident and will take appropriate action. He also did not answer whether the agency’s rules allow an agent to use his lights and siren to get through a red light.

The agent has a traffic court date for Dec. 6 in Spartanburg County.

Evette and her assistant were heading to a speech in Aiken, and a Highway Patrol sergeant picked them up and drove them to their destination, the report on the wreck said.

