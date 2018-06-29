Columbia, SC (WLTX) Lieutenant Governor Kevin Bryant says he will not be ratifying the state's $8.2 billion budget because it funds Planned Parenthood facilities around the state.

"This time last year I did ratify the budget, but I told the legislature a year ago that if one penny of your taxpayers money goes to Planned Parenthood, I would not ratify this years budget," says Lt. Governor Bryant, R-Anderson. "So, here we are."

The Lt. Governor and the Speaker of the House are charged with ratifying bills, or signing off, before they go to the governor's desk for final approval.

Both the House and Senate passed the budget bill on Thursday, despite attempts from Senator Richard Cash, R-Anderson and Representative John McCravy, R-Greenwood to send the budget back to a conference committee to remove the funding.

"When you have organizations like Planned Parenthood, it's our conviction that no taxpayer dollars for any service should go to an organization as evil as Planned Parenthood," says Lt. Governor Bryant. "It's just very discouraging that the republican majority in the house and the senate has yet to de-fund Planned Parenthood."

Current South Carolina law limits Planned Parenthood facilities to only provide abortions if the woman's life is endangered, or in cases of rape or incest.

"It's important to point out that the governor has issued an executive order to essentially defund planned parenthood," says Senate Majority Leader Shane Massey, R-Edgefield. "We're waiting on a waiver approval out of Washington. If that happens then that's the best way to deal with this issue anyway. There are other attack avenues that we've been dealing with that I think the public should understand and not be deceived by others who are just trying to score some points."

Governor Henry McMaster has five days to issue any vetoes to the budget and could veto individual line items, like funding Planned Parenthood. If a budget is not signed by July 3, 2018 then the state will default to a continuing resolution that passed at the end of the legislative session. That resolution would keep the state's budget in effect and prevent a government shutdown.

