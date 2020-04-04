COLUMBIA, S.C. — Pick 4 history was made Friday, when a record number of South Carolina Education Lottery players won playing the 5 – 5 – 5 – 5 number combination.

The evening drawing resulted in a record $3.5 million payout for Pick 4.

The Pick 4 winning tickets are worth either $2,500 or $5,000 depending on the price paid for the ticket.

With the South Carolina Education Lottery’s Claims Center closed until further notice, Pick 4 tickets that won playing 5 – 5 – 5 – 5 MUST be claimed by mail.

Players can mail their signed winning ticket along with a copy of a picture identification (driver’s license, state or military I.D., or passport) and a completed claim form to the address on the back of the ticket. Claim forms are available at sceducationlottery.com. A check will be mailed as quickly as possible. The risk of ticket loss remains with the player, so players should make a copy or take a picture of the front and back of their winning ticket for their records.

The Lottery recognizes having the claims center closed is inconvenient, but the Lottery has no choice but to ask these Pick 4 winners to mail in their claims. The Lottery will process them quickly.

1,400 winning plays were recorded for the Pick 4 evening drawing on Friday, marking the first time the Lottery has drawn 5 – 5 – 5 – 5.