VIDEO: Train crashes into 18-wheeler with wind turbine blade attached

The truck is seen driving forward in an attempt to get off the track. The train then strikes the wind turbine blade, rolling the semi on its side.

LULING, Texas — An 18-wheeler pulling what seems to be a wind turbine blade rolled over after being struck by a train in Luling on Sunday.

Union Pacific officials said the train collided with the 18-wheeler around 2:30 p.m. Sunday at the intersection of Highway 90 and Highway 183. Crew members were taken to the hospital, and locomotives did sustain damage, Union Pacific officials told KVUE.

In a video posted to Facebook, railroad crossing gate arms on Highway 183 in Downtown Luling can be seen closing on top of the 18-wheeler. Moments later, with the train coming full-force, the 18-wheeler is seen driving forward toward the camera in an attempt to get off the track. The train then strikes the wind turbine blade, rolling the 18-wheeler cab on its side.

Warning: The video below depicts disturbing images and language. Viewer discretion is advised.

A viewer sent KVUE this photo of the overturned semi-truck:

The crash shut down Highway 183 for several hours on Sunday. The tracks were cleared by Sunday evening.

This is a developing story. We'll update with more information as it comes in.