New luxury apartments in West Columbia break ground next week

4 West will include 52 luxury apartments and 15,000 square feet of commercial space.

WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. — In one year, the intersection of Meeting and State Streets will be completely transformed by 4 West Apartments.

Estates and Companies is developing a new mixed-use establishment that will include 52 luxury apartments in 15,000 square feet of commercial space.

“Our goal is to bring daytime foot traffic to the city and then to State Street. It’s something that’s needed to support the small retailers and businesses that are there," said development manager Matt Mundy.

Business owners said this could bring new life to their storefronts.

“I’m happy for it, you know it’s about time. I’ve been wondering what was gonna happen and when it was gonna happen so now I’m thrilled. You know, more bodies on State Street the better," said State Street Trading owner Lainie Lewis.

Many business owners say more apartments means more customers.

“I actually am excited about it, I think it will bring a lot of good opportunities to the area, we have lots of growth here," said Three Oaks Florist owner Matt Evans.

However, there's one concern.

“Parking can be an issue for people because it can be a little confusing. Where you can park and where you can’t park," Evans said, and residents agree.

“Parking has been a huge issue for a long time. Especially since the new brewery has gone in and now The D’s has gone in. But not a lot of people know where to park aside from the parking garage across the street," said West Columbia resident Carlin Thompson.

Apartments will range from $1,200 to $2,500 monthly. The target demographic is young professionals with an annual income of up to six figures.

“Luxury apartments are great and everything but this area...not a lot of people can afford spending $2,000 on rent a month," said Thompson.

Other residents said, maybe a different location may be best.

“I think that just by putting something their attention on something close to the river, maybe they’re limiting themselves just to wanna be close to where all these new businesses are," said Columbia area resident Louis Castillo.

The cost of the project will be $13 million to $15 million and will take up to a year to complete.