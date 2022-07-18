Luxury housing coming to Calhoun County

Overall, the developers plan to build 1100 mixed residential units on 670 acres of land.

CALHOUN COUNTY, S.C. — Luxury homes are coming to Calhoun County. The county has just permitted the development of The Enclave at Lake Marion.

“We think it’s a great place to live, work, and play and it’s, I think it’s our time now for Calhoun County to grow," said Calhoun county deputy administrator Richard Hall.

The property will be part of an existing development called McCord's Ferry at Lake Marion which is located near the neighboring Orangeburg County towns of Elloree and Santee. The Enclave will be a 22 lot portion of this development located in the Fort Mott area outside of Elloree.

“The thing about housing is it brings all of the other things people want. The retail, the restaurants, the other amenities and these things need to happen before the county can see that," said Hall.

This kind of retail is something he says that area of the county needs.

“There’s not a lot of food and restaurant, grocery store options in that area so we’re excited that these housing developments take off and improve that county will have access to those additional amenities," he said.

The Enclave will provide ranch-style floor plans with a view of Lake Marion. Models will begin around $300,000 with floorplans ranging from 1,500 to 1,900 square feet. Hall says he anticipates seeing a lot of retirees become residents in the community.

"This type of development does not meet the need that we have for higher density, low to moderate income housing," he says, "but I will say the more development we get like this and the more tax base we get like this and then the retail, the commercial, everything that comes along with it does give us the opportunity to go after some of these other housing types tend to come along with it."