The Lynches River spilled over its banks Monday morning after heavy rainfall from Florence, flooding SC Highway 903 near John Munn Road at the Kershaw/Chesterfield County line.
Chris Jones, captain and volunteer coordinator for Lugoff Fire Rescue, said one and a half feet of water on SC Highway 903 near John Munn Road made the highway in the area impassible.
John Munn Road was also impassible Monday morning, according to Jones.
As a result, SC Hwy 903 is closed from SC Hwy 151 in Chesterfield County to SC Hwy 346 in Kershaw County.
Lugoff Fire Rescue said SCDOT will set up a detour.
