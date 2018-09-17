The Lynches River spilled over its banks Monday morning after heavy rainfall from Florence, flooding SC Highway 903 near John Munn Road at the Kershaw/Chesterfield County line.

Chris Jones, captain and volunteer coordinator for Lugoff Fire Rescue, said one and a half feet of water on SC Highway 903 near John Munn Road made the highway in the area impassible.

Sept 17 0116 am. SC HWY 903 at the Kershaw/ Chesterfield Line is impassible with one and a half foot of water near John Munn Rd. Also John Munn near Munn Road is impassible. Have units on scene waiting for DOT to setup detour. pic.twitter.com/18IIlDv8eP — Chris Jones (@Bmpcapt) September 17, 2018

John Munn Road was also impassible Monday morning, according to Jones.

As a result, SC Hwy 903 is closed from SC Hwy 151 in Chesterfield County to SC Hwy 346 in Kershaw County.

Lugoff Fire Rescue said SCDOT will set up a detour.

UPDATE: 9-17-18 at 0400 am: SC HWY 903 (McBee Hwy) is closed from SC Hwy 151 in Chesterfield County to SC HWY 346 (Raley's Mill Rd) in Kershaw County. The Lynches River has spilled over its banks and flooded SC Hwy 903 near John Munn Road and John Munn at Munn Rd in Kershaw Co. pic.twitter.com/9jiI4t6Rg6 — Chris Jones (@Bmpcapt) September 17, 2018

