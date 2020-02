NEWBERRY, S.C. — Newberry County Sheriff Lee Foster says the Lynch's Wood County Park is closed for the time being. The 276-acre park is located off Wilson Road in the City of Newberry.

Recent rains have caused damage to bridges and and there are many downed trees in the area, making it too dangerous to be inside the park at this time.

Newberry Public Works amd Recreation Departments are evaluating repairs and will begin work soon. No word yet as to when the park is expected to re-open.