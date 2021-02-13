'All of us love her': Macon woman celebrates milestone birthday

100-year-old Olivia Code has had cancer three times and is a COVID-19 survivor.

MACON, Ga. — One Macon woman celebrated a big milestone on Saturday -- she turned 100!

Several family members went to the Macon Rehabilitation and Healthcare Center to help Olivia Code celebrate.

Code has recently recovered from COVID-19 and she's a three times cancer survivor.

She says she contributes her long life to loving people and hanging around young people.

Code's granddaughter says despite COVID-19 challenges, they wanted to send a message of love to her.

"I hope she knows that all of us love her, we miss her, we can't wait for her to come home and celebrate, and that we're looking forward to a hundred more of these birthdays. We all love you, Happy 100th Birthday," Farrah Hillard said.