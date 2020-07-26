15-year-old girl dies after falling out of truck bed in Madison County

She was airlifted to an area hospital, where she later died

MADISON COUNTY, Mo. — A 15-year-old Fredericktown girl died after she fell out of a truck bed Saturday evening in Madison County.

The incident happened at around 6:24 p.m. on County Road 208, five miles east of Fredericktown, according to a crash report from the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

A 17-year-old boy was driving a 1998 Dodge Ram eastbound when the girl fell out of the unenclosed truck bed. She was airlifted to an area hospital, where she was pronounced dead shortly after 8 p.m.

MSHP did not release her identity.