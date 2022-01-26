Mail problems in Irmo, Chapin, Lexington

USPS said there are slowdowns elsewhere in the country due to the recent winter storms. This could mean mail might be impacted, even if you don't live in the county.

Late mail or even no mail. This is the story for residents in Chapin, Irmo and Lexington.

"It's a joke in the neighborhood as to whether we'll get mail or not. I've called up here before and they said well, just very non-chalantly, we didn't have anybody to carry the route today," said Valorie Onley, Chapin resident and retired mail carrier.

"On average they'll deliver four days a week instead of routine six days a week," Carm LaSalle, who lives in Chapin said.

Residents are fed up with inconsistent mail service, happening as recent as last week.

"I get paid by the mail. My business runs through the mail, so I depend on that mail coming routinely," LaSalle said.

Several residents said they have talked to their post office managers, to district managers, and have even gone so far as the governor with no luck.

"I actually called the governor's office and talked to them and they directed me to a 1-800 number and I left messages with the 1-800 number, which is the postal complaint line basically," LaSalle said.

After hearing from several Irmo residents in a public forum Tuesday about mail delays, Irmo's mayor Barry Walker escalated the issue and set up a meeting with the district postmaster for Thursday.

"Hopefully she'll hear the plight that we're having out here and she'll tell me what they're doing from the post office distribution end to help us alleviate this problem," Barry Walker, Irmo mayor said.

USPS responded in a full statement:

"The Postal Service strives to always provide the best possible service to our valued customers. We take mail delivery and the services we provide our customers very seriously and we work hard to eliminate such inconveniences when brought to our attention. In this instance local management is looking into the matter and is committed to making continuing improvements in delivery service for customers living in the Irmo communities. We appreciate our customers’ patience as we continue to successfully resolve this situation. Customers are reminded that, if they need assistance with mailing or shipping concerns, they have a variety of options for reaching us, including contacting their local Post Office, calling 1-800-ASK-USPS (1-800-275-8777) or visiting our website at www.usps.com/help/contact-us."