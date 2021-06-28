Plans for Main Street Lexington property moving along

Officials say the town will reveal the buyer, price and plan for the property after the property is sold. A 2nd reading is expected at the July 12 council meeting.

LEXINGTON, S.C. — We're learning more about a property expected to be developed in the Town of Lexington.

Many are wondering what could be headed to the corner of Main and Church Streets in downtown Lexington.

The property in question is 103 West Main Street. It sits next door to Alodia's Restaurant and the Icehouse Amphitheater.

Back in November, the Town of Lexington accepted proposals for development for the property.

The town hoped a business would add a one to three story building with a restaurant, bar, retail and residential space.

At the town council meeting on June 14th, council discussed an ordinance for "Sale of Town Owned Property" regarding the location on Main Street.

Councilman Steve Baker shared insight on what could be headed to this area.

"The company proposes uses similar to that proposed for the Alodia's building," said Councilman Baker. "The parcel consists of approximately .2 acres."

Lexington says they have agreed to the proposal for the first reading. The second reading will be on July 12th and will close the deal soon after.

After the town sells the land, they will reveal the buyer, price and plan for the property.