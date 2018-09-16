Columbia, SC (WLTX) - The slow movement of Florence has produced record rainfall for parts of North Carolina and the heavy rains are expected to move into western North Carolina later today. A major flood was already in progress in eastern North Carolina where over 30 inches of rain had fallen.

This resulted in many roads being closed including parts of I-95.

The threat of heavy rain continues today as Florence moves into western North Carolina. Forecasters are expecting flash flooding to be unlike anything the region has seen recently. Roads and bridges may be washed away in some of the floods.

Much of the rain will feed into swollen rivers destine for South Carolina. This is particularly true in eastern South Carolina. Majoring flooding is expected on many of the rivers and some will rival the flood of 2016 from Hurricane Matthew. The flooding will begin today with rapidly rising rivers and continue through much of next week. Rivers in the midlands of South Carolina will be watched carefully as there is potential for flooding on the Wateree, Broad, Saluda, and Congaree rivers. Be sure to keep up on the latest forecasts if you are near one of these rivers.

This may be the lingering legacy of Florence in South Carolina.

