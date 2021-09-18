Little girl fighting brain cancer surprised with dream backyard oasis

Autumn was diagnosed with brain cancer in November 2019.

KYLE, Texas — On Saturday, SouthWest Water Company joined forces with Make-A-Wish Central & South Texas to make a Kyle girl's dream come true.

Autumn was diagnosed with brain cancer in November 2019. With COVID-19 adding yet another layer of isolation, Autumn wished for a backyard entertainment area just in time for her fourth birthday.

Volunteers with SouthWest Water Company worked on landscaping her backyard garden, laying mulch and planting flowers.

Then, on Saturday morning, Autumn gathered with family and friends to celebrate her wish reveal with the teams who made it possible.

SouthWest Water Company also gifted Autumn with some of her favorite things: a unicorn tea set, a gardening set, princess accessories and a gift certificate to Blue Starlite Drive-in.

Enjoy your backyard oasis, Autumn!

