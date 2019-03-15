Sure, a pot of gold at the end of a rainbow sounds just dandy. But, what if the prize was really an adopted animal?

Columbia Animal Services is hoping to get everyone in the St. Patrick's Day spirit with a new adoption special.

All animals at the shelter will be $17 on March 15 and 16. That fee includes adoption, spay/ neuter, microchip, Feline Leukemia/Heartworm Test, initial vaccines and deworming.

Columbia Animal Services is located at 127 Humane Lane. For more information, visit their Facebook page.