Here's how you can be resourceful with your pumpkins post-Halloween

Local farmers are able to use whole, uncarved, unpainted pumpkins to feed their farm animals.

FAIRFIELD COUNTY, S.C. — According to Statista, a consumer data website, around 150 million Americans carved a pumpkin as part of their Halloween celebrations this year.

So what should you do with your leftover pumpkin bits and pieces?

One option is to donate them to a local farm.

After all, chickens, pigs and goats all go for the gourd. The standard orange pumpkin, that is. Local farmers use the former Halloween decorations to feed their animals.

"We don't break it open until we're ready to feed it out because otherwise it will get moldy and just like we don't want to eat things that are yucky, they shouldn't be eating that either. So we want to make sure it's fresh as it can be," said Abbie Kowalke, farmer and owner of Crazy Chic Heritage Farm.

Kowalke lives in Fairfield county and tells News 19 her animals love the special treat.

She explains that by the end of the month, she'll go through hundreds of pumpkins.

Their farm has a partnership with Northeast United Methodist Church on Hard Scrabble Road, but are always willing to take extra donations from the public.

"To be able to work through those ones that can last for a little bit longer will help us stretch food dollars. Feed is very expensive right now, so it helps with that, not only does it add nutrition and enrichment," Kowalke said.

These farmers are really thankful, too, for the help.