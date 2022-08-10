Making sure you have kids' car seats installed correctly

Officials say two children survived a crash because they were properly restrained in a car seat. Now's the time to make sure yours are installed correctly.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — With more traffic on the road as kids head back to school, the South Carolina Highway Patrol (SCHP) is stepping up efforts to make sure everyone is buckled up safely, including kids in car seats.

On Tuesday, a crash in Columbia killed a woman and injured two children. Officials say the two children survived because they were properly restrained in a car seat.

While most families put kids in car seats, new research shows more than half are not installed correctly. In fact, the latest research from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) shows 59% of car seats are not installed correctly.

New research from Safe Kids Worldwide found that 64% of car seats are not installed using the top tether, which secures the top of a car seat to the vehicle seat. It also keeps a forward-facing car seat from pitching forward in crash or sudden stop.

Other common installation mistakes include the car seat and harness being too loose.

Thankfully, there are some resources to help you make sure your car seat is installed correctly.

No need to panic, parents! We’ve got you! Checking for the right car seat is as easy at 1️-2-3. Visit https://t.co/griZpT7aM3 and type in your child’s age and size for recommendations. #TheRightSeat pic.twitter.com/p2RLuhYtG7 — nhtsagov (@NHTSAgov) June 9, 2022

The Ultimate Car Seat Guide from Safe Kids Worldwide offers helpful information online on how to choose and use a car seat and when to move to another one. The guide features a basic installation guide. Find the guide in both English and Spanish at www.UltimateCarSeatGuide.org.

Locally, you can swing by an inspection station, thanks to the Child Passenger Safety Program. To find an inspection near you, CLICK HERE.

You can also take advantage of local Car Seat Checkup events when they are offered.