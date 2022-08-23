Man was justified in killing man who broke into his Lexington home, prosecutors determine

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Lexington Police say a fatal shooting pf a man at a home earlier this month has been ruled a justified act of self-defense.
Officers say the decision was made after the 11th Circuit Solicitor reviewed evidence from the shooting the Mallard Lake neighborhood on August 16.
Police say around 5 a.m. on that day, they got an emergency call of a home invasion in progress. they arrived they were met in the driveway by a man who'd been shot several times. The man's wife, who had been in the house during the shooting, was also there. Two children were at the home during the incident as well.
When officers entered the house they found 33-year-old Matthew Lewis Stanfield of Colorado dead. He'd been shot multiple times.
Investigators say Stanfield is the brother of the woman who lives at the home. They say he's made threats to her in the past and on this morning attempted to enter the home through the front door and the garage. Eventually investigators say he broke through a side door and entered the home. At that point the woman's husband got into a fight with him and the two exchanged gunfire, with bullets hitting each man.
The husband's injuries were non life-threatening.
Investigators say Stanfield had brought a rifle with him to the house and had a large bag with extra magazines of ammunition, a ballistic vest, and other items. Officers say he also had flex cuffs and a metal chain for what they believe was a planned attack.