Man was justified in killing man who broke into his Lexington home, prosecutors determine

Police say a homeowner killed his brother-in-law after he came into the home armed with a weapon.

Example video title will go here for this video

Officers say the decision was made after the 11th Circuit Solicitor reviewed evidence from the shooting the Mallard Lake neighborhood on August 16.

Police say around 5 a.m. on that day, they got an emergency call of a home invasion in progress. they arrived they were met in the driveway by a man who'd been shot several times. The man's wife, who had been in the house during the shooting, was also there. Two children were at the home during the incident as well.

When officers entered the house they found 33-year-old Matthew Lewis Stanfield of Colorado dead. He'd been shot multiple times.

Investigators say Stanfield is the brother of the woman who lives at the home. They say he's made threats to her in the past and on this morning attempted to enter the home through the front door and the garage. Eventually investigators say he broke through a side door and entered the home. At that point the woman's husband got into a fight with him and the two exchanged gunfire, with bullets hitting each man.

The husband's injuries were non life-threatening.