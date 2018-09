Columbia, SC (WLTX) - A man is in custody after he allegedly assaulted an elderly man last month.

David Simpson, 32, is charged with second-degree assault and battery.

Richland County deputies say Simpson caused serious injury to the upper body of a 72-year-old man over money. The incident occurred at Palmetto Health Richland on August 2.

Simpson was booked at the Richland County Detention Center after turning himself in Tuesday.

