Columbia, SC (WLTX) - Columbia police are asking for the public's help to identify an armed robbery suspect.

After the man broke into an unlocked apartment, he reportedly took out a knife and demanded money, then fled the scene with the victim's wallet. The victim did not sustain any injuries.

Police say the incident occurred at an apartment 1000 block of Laurens Street around 1:30 a.m. September 18.

The suspect is described as being a partially bald black male in his late 30s; at least 6 feet tall. To aid in his identification, the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division composed a sketch.

Anyone with information should contact Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.

