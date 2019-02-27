ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. — Orangeburg County deputies are looking for a man they say was involved in a kidnapping over the weekend.

A woman was running an errand at a Bamberg Highway store around midnight Friday when a man approached her.

She told deputies the man threatened her with a weapon, and forced her to drive him to several Orangeburg County locations. He eventually exited her car, and the incident was reported early Saturday.

The man in question was captured on security surveillance at a Walmart on North Road.

If you recognize this man or have any information, call Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.