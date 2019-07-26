CAYCE, S.C. — The U.S. Marshals Service says a man accused of fatally killing a North Carolina mother in a deadly home invasion is now in the Lexington County Jail.

Investigators say 25-year-old Byron Watkins was arrested early Friday morning at a home off of Congaree Road in Cayce.

Watkins is charged with homicide by the Monroe Police Department in connection to a home invasion at 1603 Tower Court on July 12, 2019.

The U.S. Marshals Operation Intercept Fugitive Task Force (OPIN) joined the investigation after North Carolina investigators learned Watkins had crossed into South Carolina.

Investigators say interviews and conversations with a confidential source led them to the home in Lexington. They say the home was owned by an associate of Watkins.

OPIN says Watkins did comply and was taken into custody in the backyard of the home.

During the search Thursday, Watkins was believed to have been possibly hiding inside a relative's house on the Lancaster County, South Carolina side of the border. Police responded to the home after reportedly hearing gunshots in the area.

A robot from the South Carolina State Law Enforcement Division entered the home to find it empty.

Watkins is currently in the Lexington County Jail awaiting an initial hearing and an extradition hearing to Monroe.

The U.S. Marshals were assisted by the Lexington County Sheriff's Office, the Richland County Sheriff's Office, the Orangeburg County Sheriff's Office, the City of Columbia Police Department and the South Carolina Law Enfocement Division (SLED).

He is expected to be charged with 1st Degree Murder, 1st Degree Burglary, Robbery with a Dangerous Weapon, Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon, Discharge a Firearm in an occupied dwelling, and Assault on a Child under 12.

Police announced earlier Thursday that another man, 19-year-old Antwan David Sturdivant, had been arrested in connection with the deadly home invasion.

“Mr. Sturdivant turned himself in last night and our investigation led us to Mr. Watkins and to this location in Lancaster,” said Pete Havone, Monroe communications director. “We believe it was completely random, just an opportunity to break into a home and try to steal money, and unfortunately there was a murder victim. Just tragic and sad and honestly stupid.”

Sturdivant is being charged with 1st Degree Murder, 1st Degree Burglary, Robbery with a Dangerous Weapon, and Assault on a Female.

Warrants were issued for Watkins and Sturdivant on Wednesday.

The victim, Lucero Sosa Capote, was shot and killed during the early morning break-in at 1603 Tower Ct on July 12, according to police.

Her five children were in the home at the time and we're told two were treated for minor injuries during the altercation.