COLUMBIA, S.C. — A robbery suspect from South Carolina is now in custody in New Jersey.

Howard Smalley, 57, is charged with eight counts of robbery.

Richland County deputies say Smalley was wanted for robbing eight convenience stores in Richland County:

four on Two Notch Road

three on Rabon Road

one in Forest Acres

He was arrested by U.S. Marshals in New Jersey on February 8. When extradited back to South Carolina, he will be booked at the Richland County Detention Center.

Deputies say this isn't his first arrest, he previously faced marijuana, suspended license and domestic violence charges.