Local News

Lee County man accused of setting fires that destroyed post office, damaged city hall

Jeffrey Albert Scott is accused of setting fires in Bishopville that destroyed the post office and damaged city hall.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — A Lee County man has been charged in connection to fires in Bishopville that destroyed the post office and damaged city hall 

Jeffrey Albert Scott, 61, of Bishopville, is charged with three counts of malicious damage to a building by means of fire and two counts of destruction of letter boxes and mail.  

The indictment, returned by a federal grand jury, alleges that Scott set fire to the Bishopville Post Office, also damaging the mail boxes inside, on or about January 19, 2017.  

The indictment also alleges that just a few years later, on or about October 17, 2020, Scott again set fire to the Bishopville Post Office, as well as Bishopville City Hall.  The fire destroyed the Post Office, including the mail within.

Officials say Scott, who has pleaded not guilty on all five charges, was arraigned Tuesday by a United States Magistrate Judge in Columbia.  

He is currently detained pending trial and is in custody on related state charges in Sumter County.

