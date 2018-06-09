Columbia, SC (WLTX) - An Orangeburg man plead guilty to a federal weapons charge in connection to a shooting incident involving two officers.

In May 2017, Eugene Jonathan James lead Cayce officers on a chase across the Blossom Street Bridge in Columbia during an attempted traffic stop. The 20-year-old then fled on foot near the Riverwalk where he reportedly crouched down to wait for the officers.

Both officers returned fire and called for backup after being shot themselves, one in the chest and leg and the other just in the leg. James, who had also been shot, was found with a .40 caliber Smith and Wesson at his feet.

An investigation later revealed the car and gun used by James were both stolen, and a recovered bullet was a match to James' gun. That same gun was also connected to a separate shooting incident in Orangeburg that month.

James, who has a previous third-degree burglary conviction, plead guilty to felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition. At the time of the incident, he was also on state probation and out on state bond for a March 2017 charge.

Although no sentence has been given at this time, James faces a maximum of 10 years in prison, a $250,000 fine and 3 years of supervised release.

