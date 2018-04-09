West Columbia, SC (WLTX) - A Santee man has been arrested in connection to a shooting incident at an ATM over Labor Day weekend.

West Columbia police says 27-year-old Lemont Michael B. Smith shot a woman in the hand while trying to rob her at gunpoint at an ATM near Big Lots on August Road.

Smith then reportedly fled the scene of the incident, which occurred around 7 a.m. on September 1.

Smith is charged with attempted murder, attempted armed robbery kidnapping and possession of a firearm during a violent crime. He is awaiting a bond hearing at Lexington County Detention Center.

The woman expected to recover from injuries after being treated at a local hospital.

© 2018 WLTX