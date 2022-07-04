The suspect was arrested Sunday afternoon at his East Pleasant Valley Road home, which he apparently shared with his mother.

SEVEN HILLS, Ohio — A 33-year-old man has been charged with killing both his mother and grandmother as well as severely injuring his brother in a stabbing Sunday afternoon in Seven Hills.

Police arrived around 1:30 p.m. at a home on the 1300 block of East Pleasant Valley Road, which the suspect Joseph Walter apparently shared with his 62-year-old mom Laurene Worthington. Once at the scene, officers found three different stab wound victims as well as Walter, who was taken into custody.

Both Worthington and 85-year-old Carol Jereb, of Rocky River, later died at a local hospital. Walter and his 35-year-old brother, who lives in Scottsdale, Arizona, are also undergoing medical care. The brother is said to be in critical but stable condition.

Authorities say Walter will be arraigned at a later date on two counts of aggravated murder, meaning he could potentially face the death penalty if convicted. Cuyahoga County court records do not show any prior arrests in Walter's past.

Related headlines: