COLUMBIA, S.C. — An early morning accident ended with three cars colliding and several injuries, and police say it was "alcohol-related."

The 25-year-old driver of a motorcycle was stopped at a traffic light on Bluff Road at Interstate 77 when a Chevy Impala hit him from behind, causing him to slide across the road.

He suffered a serious injury, which required a tourniquet from responding officer to stop further blood loss. When EMS arrived on the scene, he was transported to a local hospital.

Police have identified the man who hit the motorcycle, as well as a Ford F550, as 34-year-old Kenneth Smith. Smith will be charged with felony DUI, driving under suspension and violation of habitual driver after being treated for facial fractures.

The driver of the Ford also suffered minor injuries.