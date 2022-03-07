Columbia man arrested after gun found during traffic stop, say police

Since February, the Columbia Police department has began highlighting gun seizures

COLUMBIA, S.C. — A man was arrested over the weekend during a traffic stop.

According to Columbia Police (CPD) that man had an AR-15 rifle during a traffic stop over the weekend on North Main street.

The man arrested was previously convicted of attempted murder and not lawfully allowed to posses a gun.

As part of Columbia Police Chief W.H. ‘Skip’ Holbrook’s on-going efforts to reduce, prevent and deter violent gun crimes throughout the City of Columbia, the Columbia Police Department has been highlighting various gun seizures on the CPD website.

CPD officers have confiscated the firearms from persons who were not legally allowed to possess a gun and/or during the commission of a violent crime, or traffic stops.

The public reporting effort began on February 10, 2020.

Police say if you see gun crime in your neighborhood, Chief Holbrook encourages citizens with information to contact CrimeStoppers at 1-888-CrimeSC.