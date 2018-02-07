A man was arrested Friday after he attempted to enter a Midlands corrections facility with a stolen gun, according to S.C. Department of Corrections (SCDC) police.

Officials say Christopher Daquan Melton attempted to enter the SCDC's Broad River Complex on Friday when a police K9 alerted to his vehicle at the main gate.

When they searched him, police say they found a .40 caliber Glock pistol in the front waistband of his pants. After running the gun's serial number, police determined the gun was reported as stolen by the Forest Acres Police Department.

Melton is charged with possession of a stolen firearm and unlawful carrying of a pistol.

