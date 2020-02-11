He was later charged with assaulting a deputy and disorderly conduct.

CLEARWATER, Fla. — A man is charged with assaulting a law enforcement officer and disorderly conduct after the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office said he tried to instigate fights during a political rally on Sunday.

Scott Lee Rexroat, 59, was arrested Sunday afternoon. According to arrest affidavits, Rexroat was at a political rally in Clearwater wearing a rebel flag, a Trump mask and carrying a sign with swastikas when he allegedly tried to instigate fights with Trump supporters. One law enforcement affidavit said he approached supporters and called them Nazis and took photos with them to insinuate he was with the Trump supporters and all were Nazi supporters.

As a result, several fights nearly broke out, because "Trump supporters were pushing [Rexroat] out of their face," the affidavit said. Pinellas County deputies arrived at the scene and tried to pull Rexroat away from the people he was attempting to fight, the affidavit said.

According to law enforcement, as one of the deputies attempted to pull him away, Rexroat hit the deputy's arm and then hit him with his shoulder.

He was arrested and charged with battery of a law enforcement officer and disorderly conduct.

A video reportedly showing the arrest is gaining some attention after it was posted to Twitter. It appears to show a deputy hitting a man as he is being handcuffed and held by another deputy. The sheriff's office declined to comment on the video and pointed to the affidavits, saying the case was still an open investigation.

No one deserves this treatment at the hands of law enforcement. And Sheriff Gualtieri says there’s no police brutality in Pinellas County. This happened today to an older man who was protesting Trump in Palm Harbor, FL. Time to vote for a new sheriff! pic.twitter.com/1sW6HH5DVb — Andy Oliver (@RevAndyOliver) November 2, 2020