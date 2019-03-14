KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. — The Kershaw County Sheriff's Office has arrested a man for being in possession and intending to distribute marijuana and tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) products.

The department posted on Facebook that the office's Drug Enforcement Unit arrested 64-year-old David Jayson Wilson. Deputies found him in possession of 3.5 pounds of marijuana, 28 one gram THC vape cartridges, and 64 bags of THC candies/edibles.

Deputies said the incident took place at Wilson's home on Ray Road in Kershaw on Tuesday.

Kershaw County Sheriff's Office

"Young children love candy. I can’t imagine why anyone would want to possess or sale marijuana in a form that is attractive to young children," said Kershaw County Sheriff Lee Boan. "The only thing worse would be if we had located this candy in the hands of a young child.”

Deputies say Wilson has been charged with possession with intent to distribute marijuana and possession with intent to distribute THC.