NEWBERRY COUNTY, S.C. — A man was arrested in Newberry County in connection with possession of a firearm and ammunition.

Zachary Shakur Stephens, 26, of Newberry, was arrested for being a felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition.

According to the report, Stephens was arrested with the assistance of the Newberry County Sheriff's Office after The United States Attorney’s Office and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives secured a federal arrest warrant pursuant to a criminal complaint alleging Stephens had unlawfully possessed a firearm and ammunition.

During the preliminary hearing, an ATF special agent informed the court that Stephens was involved in a traffic stop on October 31, 2019, and found to be in possession of a loaded firearm. At that time, he was out on bond for a state weapons charge from August 2019 that also involved the possession of marijuana with intent to distribute.

Federal law prohibits Stephens from possessing firearms and ammunition due to a prior felony conviction for strong arm robbery. According to investigators, Stephens stated he was a member of a gang and carried a gun to protect himself from rival gang members living in Newberry County.

As a result of the federal charge, Stephens faces a maximum of 10 years in prison.

He has been detained following a hearing in Greenville's federal court.

This case is being prosecuted as part of the joint federal, state, and local Project Safe Neighborhoods initiative which is the centerpiece of the Department of Justice’s violent crime reduction efforts. PSN is an evidence-based program proven to be effective at reducing violent crime.

The offense listed in the arrest warrant is an allegation, and Stephens is innocent unless and until proven guilty.