Columbia, SC (WLTX) - Richland County deputies are looking for man they say assaulted an elderly man earlier this week.

Deputies say 32-year-old David Simpson seriously injured a 72-year-old at Palmetto Health Richland on August 2. The victim suffered injuries to his upper body.

The assault began with an argument over money, according to a report.

Simpson, pictured above, no longer has long hair or dreadlocks. He is wanted on second-degree assault and battery.

Anyone with information should contact Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.

