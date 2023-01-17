Man barricaded inside West Columbia hotel leading to traffic shutdown

Officers said the incident is at the Hilton Garden Inn Columbia Airport located at 110 McSwain Drive.

WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. — West Columbia Police are on the scene of a barricaded suspect at a hotel just off Interstate 26.

Officers said the incident is at the Hilton Garden Inn Columbia Airport located at 110 McSwain Drive. It's unclear what has let up to the person being barricaded or if they pose a threat to the community.

A person at the hotel told News19 no one is being allowed in or out. Traffic is backed up on Highway 378 as a result and traffic cameras appear to show that no one is being allowed to exit off I-26 onto 378. Backups can be seen out onto the interstate.

Police are asking people to stay clear of the area as law enforcement works to peaceably resolve this situation.