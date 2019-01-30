NEWBERRY, S.C. — Deputies say a man they believe is connected to several thefts in Newberry County is in custody for one of those crimes.

A man was reportedly seen going into a garage on Saint Phillips Church Road on January 25, and coming out with a chainsaw in his hands.

A resident confronted the suspect, who asked that police not be called. The suspect then pushed the resident to the ground and fled, but not before she got his car's tag number.

The suspect, identified as 31-year-old Kenneth Scott Amick Jr., was located quickly thanks to the tag number and a composite sketch provided by the victim.

Despite the car not being registered to the suspect, deputies say he acted alone in this crime. They also believe he is tied to several other property crimes in the area.

Amick was charged with burglary, assault and battery and petit larceny. He was booked at the Newberry County Sheriff's Office on January 28, and remains there after bond was denied.